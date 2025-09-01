Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up about 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,959.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,976.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,901.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,494.00 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.Markel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

