Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $128,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

