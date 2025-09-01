Armistice Capital LLC Takes $4.71 Million Position in Medicus Pharma Ltd $MDCX

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCXFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.43% of Medicus Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCX opened at $1.94 on Monday. Medicus Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Medicus Pharma Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicus Pharma Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

