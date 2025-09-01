Armistice Capital LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in NioCorp Developments Ltd. $NB

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,306,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.42% of NioCorp Developments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 384.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 181,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 143,750 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 0.4%

NioCorp Developments stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NioCorp Developments has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

