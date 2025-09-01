Armistice Capital LLC Sells 4,085,376 Shares of Scilex Holding Company $SCLX

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,792,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085,376 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Scilex worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Scilex by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 497,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scilex by 965.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCLX opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Scilex Holding Company has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($7.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.55) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scilex Holding Company will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

