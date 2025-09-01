Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 202,896 Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. $IVP

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inspire Veterinary Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners by 880.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Veterinary Partners stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Inspire Veterinary Partners ( NASDAQ:IVP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative net margin of 84.39% and a negative return on equity of 641.93%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

