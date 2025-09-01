Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DIH Holding US, Inc. $DHAI

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of DIH Holding US at the end of the most recent quarter.

DIH Holding US Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ DHAI opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.09. DIH Holding US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Get DIH Holding US alerts:

DIH Holding US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DIH Holding US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIH Holding US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.