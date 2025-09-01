Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DIH Holding US, Inc. $DHAI

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of DIH Holding US at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ DHAI opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.09. DIH Holding US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.93.
