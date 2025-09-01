Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. $ASMB

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,216 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Assembly Biosciences worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.67. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

