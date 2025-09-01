Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,404,000 Kairos Pharma, Ltd. $KAPA

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,404,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Kairos Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

KAPA opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

