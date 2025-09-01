Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 389,000 Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Magnite by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.05. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 12,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $323,346.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,390.67. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $248,289.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 346,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,843.71. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,578 shares of company stock worth $23,412,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

