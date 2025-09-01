Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 22,000 Shares of Mural Oncology PLC $MURA

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mural Oncology PLC (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Mural Oncology worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MURA. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MURA stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.00. Mural Oncology PLC has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.64). On average, analysts expect that Mural Oncology PLC will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mural Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mural Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

