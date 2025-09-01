ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB is HBK Investments L P’s 2nd Largest Position

HBK Investments L P lowered its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,474 shares during the period. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF makes up 1.8% of HBK Investments L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $67,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 62.6%

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $35.98 on Monday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

