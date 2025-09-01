Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,839,614 shares of company stock worth $724,163,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $136.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

