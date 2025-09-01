APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Purchased by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903,632 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 3.22% of APi Group worth $318,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,346,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,348,101 shares in the company, valued at $258,873,598.23. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 0.5%

APi Group stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

