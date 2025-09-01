AO World (LON:AO) Insider Sells £440,000 in Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Hopkinson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88, for a total value of £440,000.
Shares of AO opened at GBX 86.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.30. AO World plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77.15 and a 52-week high of GBX 120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.
AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
