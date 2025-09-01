Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 10.13% 6.48% 3.65% Vitesse Energy 15.12% 7.25% 4.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and Vitesse Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 7 9 1 2.65 Vitesse Energy 0 3 2 1 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $43.65, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

This table compares Antero Resources and Vitesse Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.33 billion 2.28 $57.23 million $1.57 20.32 Vitesse Energy $242.00 million 4.25 $21.06 million $1.06 25.13

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.