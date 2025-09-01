Ansell Limited (ANSLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.05 on October 3rd

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLY opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. Ansell has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

