Ansell Limited (ANSLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.05 on October 3rd

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of ANSLY opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. Ansell has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $94.74.
About Ansell
