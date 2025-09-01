Analyzing Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Generation Hemp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Waitr has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waitr beats Generation Hemp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

