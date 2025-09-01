Analysts Set Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Target Price at $34.71

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.7143.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBTA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ibotta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

In other news, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 199,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,218.57. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,247,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,445,780. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,158,309 shares of company stock valued at $76,957,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ibotta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ibotta by 144.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ibotta during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ibotta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ibotta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Shares of IBTA stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of -1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Ibotta has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $79.80.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

