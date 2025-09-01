Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 969.17

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 969.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 900 to GBX 950 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 830 to GBX 870 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

HSBC Stock Performance

About HSBC

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 951 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 927.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 880.68. The company has a market cap of £165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 978.79.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

