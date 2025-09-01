Analysts Set Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT at $10.10

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,345,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,906.20. This represents a 1.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $139.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 77.94% and a negative net margin of 9,344.14%.The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

