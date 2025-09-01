Ameriflex Group Inc. Lowers Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR

Ameriflex Group Inc. cut its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,459 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFR opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

