Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $873,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 913.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $108.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

