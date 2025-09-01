Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,564 shares of company stock worth $49,746,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $333.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

