Ameriflex Group Inc. Cuts Position in Gladstone Investment Corporation $GAIN

Ameriflex Group Inc. decreased its position in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $541.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GAIN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.