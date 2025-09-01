Ameriflex Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,766,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $318.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $228.52 and a fifty-two week high of $318.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

