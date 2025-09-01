Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Position Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $734,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 202,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,786,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 358,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.85. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

