American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after buying an additional 605,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,667,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,488,482,000 after purchasing an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $331.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.15. The company has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $332.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

