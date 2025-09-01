Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 690.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 586.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $99.81 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.31 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.