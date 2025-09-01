Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,307 shares during the period. Altice USA comprises 0.8% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

