Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alpha Cognition Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of ACOG opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Alpha Cognition has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million.

In other news, Director Phillip Joseph Mertz sold 27,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $250,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,158. The trade was a 55.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Cognition by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 47,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth $412,000.

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

