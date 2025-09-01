Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM is Paloma Partners Management Co’s 6th Largest Position

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394,832 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems makes up 2.2% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after buying an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after buying an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,833,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 404,761 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,613. The trade was a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 3.6%

ALGM opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Stories

