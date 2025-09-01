Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.46 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

