Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

