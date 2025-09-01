Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

