Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.6083 billion for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

