Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.6083 billion for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.