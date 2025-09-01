Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,406 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 133,989 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 119,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 60.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $2,637,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
ANF opened at $93.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $167.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
