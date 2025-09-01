AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABCL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCL stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.64. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 511.88%. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.