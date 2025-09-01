AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
ABCL stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.64. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 511.88%. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
