8,630 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,560,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,379,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,137,000 after buying an additional 2,326,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $8,538,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 279,868 shares in the company, valued at $36,206,523.16. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,881,729 shares of company stock worth $385,940,060. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

