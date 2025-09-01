853,484 Shares in TriMas Corporation $TRS Acquired by Irenic Capital Management LP

Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 853,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,997,000. TriMas comprises about 3.0% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TriMas by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,738 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,451,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 392,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TriMas news, Director Adrianne Shapira acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,850.32. The trade was a 89.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,266 shares of company stock worth $137,188. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. TriMas Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

