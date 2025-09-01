614 Shares in U.S. Bancorp $USB Bought by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 193,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 67,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

USB opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

