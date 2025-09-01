613,241 Shares in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation $ICU Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 613,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.26% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaStar Medical by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICU opened at $0.92 on Monday. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.00.

SeaStar Medical ( NASDAQ:ICU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SeaStar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

