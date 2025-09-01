60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXTP. Wall Street Zen cut 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.72. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

