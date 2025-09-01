5,761 Shares in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Integer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Integer stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.