5,761 Shares in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Integer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Integer Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Integer stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
