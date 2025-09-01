54 Shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Acquired by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $589.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

