500,000 Shares in NextDecade Corporation $NEXT Bought by Scoggin Management LP

Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. NextDecade accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scoggin Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scoggin Management LP owned about 0.19% of NextDecade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NextDecade by 88.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextDecade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NEXT opened at $10.72 on Monday. NextDecade Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

