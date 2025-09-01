440,323 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 440,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,743,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 886.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 235,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 211,398 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 339,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $116.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
