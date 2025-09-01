3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives “Hold (C+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

Shares of MMM opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47. 3M has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

