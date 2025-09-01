3M Company $MMM Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,834 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $155.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

