3,588 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $73.15 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halozyme Therapeutics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.