3,588 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $73.15 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

